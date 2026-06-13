IAF Tactical Transport Aircraft Crashes In Assam, Catches On Fire: Reports

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 tactical transport aircraft reportedly crashed inside the perimeter of the Jorhat Air Force Station on Saturday triggering a massive fire upon impact, according to NDTV.

Emergency response teams, including military firefighters and rescue personnel, as per the initial reports, rushed to the crash site to contain the blaze and secure the situation. Details regarding any casualties or injuries remain unconfirmed, and the exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Air Headquarters has yet to release an official statement confirming the mishap or outlining the flight's crash details, as per the reports. Further information is awaited at the time of writing, and an investigation is expected to begin soon to find out the cause.

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This latest mishap follows a fatal accident just months ago involving an IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on March 5. The fighter jet had taken off from the Jorhat airbase for a routine training sortie, post which ground control lost communication and radar contact with the aircraft at approximately 7:42 pm.

Search operations later located the wreckage in a remote, hilly area roughly 60 kilometres from Jorhat, confirming the deaths of both pilots on board.

The Antonov An-32 is a rugged twin-engine turboprop military transport aircraft used by the Indian Air Force as a workhorse, with around 100 aircraft operating in its fleet.

The aircraft serves as a vital workhorse capable of operating efficiently from high-altitude airfields and enduring extreme tropical climates. The tactical transport aircraft boasts a payload capacity of up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo. It can alternatively be configured to carry 50 passengers or 42 paratroopers.

(More details are awaited)

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