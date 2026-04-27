8th Pay Commission: Govt Teachers' Body Expects Rs 50,000 Basic Wage, Annual Increments

The Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM), submitted a memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission on Monday, demanding a near-tripling of minimum basic pay, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and a sweeping overhaul of allowances and service conditions, Economic Times reported.

PSNM represents Union Territory central government teachers working in institutions like Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. The submission comes ahead of the April 30 deadline for stakeholder memorandums and is, reportedly, among the most ambitious filed so far.

Currently, under the 7th Pay Commission, a Level 1 employee receives a basic salary of Rs 18,000 with a fitment factor of 2.57 and an annual increment of 3%. The PSNM wants all of that changed. Its key demands are:

Minimum basic pay raised to Rs 50,000–60,000 for Level 1 employees, with the fitment factor increased to 3.83

Annual increment doubled to 6–7%, up from the current 3%, with DA to be merged into basic pay once it crosses 50%

HRA revised upward to 12%, 24% and 36%, from the current 10%, 20% and 30%, along with transport allowance raised to a minimum of Rs 9,000 with DA-linked revisions

Children Education Allowance increased to Rs 7,000 per month per child, up from the current Rs 2,800, and a new digital support allowance of Rs 2,000 per month introduced for broadband and technology tools

Promotions guaranteed every 6, 12, 18 and 24 years, and promotion from TGT to PGT within 6–7 years, against the prevailing wait of 15–20 years

A 100% cashless medical system covering both OPD and IPD services, Group Insurance doubled from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, and CGHS benefits extended post-retirement

Earned leave encashment raised from 300 to 400 days, gratuity ceiling doubled from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and retirement age extended from 60 to 65 years

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme by scrapping both the National Pension System and the Unified Pension Scheme, along with a One Rank One Pension-like system for civil servants

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The demands reflect deep-seated frustration among central government teachers over alleged stagnant pay, sluggish promotions and pension insecurity.

The 8th Pay Commission has set April 30, 2026 as the deadline for all stakeholders to submit their final memorandums, after which the commission will begin deliberations.

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While unions across the board are pushing for sweeping revisions, experts expect the government to approve a more conservative fitment factor in the 2.57 to 2.86 range, similar to the 7th Pay Commission pattern — suggesting a significant gap between what teachers are demanding and what they are likely to get.

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