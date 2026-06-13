No Fresh NEET Paper Leak: PIB Debunks Fake Question Paper Circulating Online

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit has officially debunked social media rumours claiming that the question paper for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination has been leaked. Authorities explicitly labelled the viral claims as completely "fake."

The clarification comes at a critical time, with just over a week remaining before the high-stakes medical entrance re-test, which is scheduled to take place across the country on June 21.

In a formal alert issued via its official account on X, the PIB Fact Check Unit systematically dismantled the viral leak rumours, cautioning students against falling victim to online scams.

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The government agency posted a public warning explicitly declaring the circulating imagery and text as fraudulent:

"Claim: A question paper is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET paper has been leaked again.

⚠️ This claim is #fake. Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or rely on any unverified examination-related content."

Administration urged students and parents to ignore the online misinformation and rely solely on verified, official updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

To counter the spread of disinformation, the PIB directed all registered candidates and parents to monitor only the official National Testing Agency portal (neet.nta.nic.in) for authentic instructions regarding the upcoming June 21 test.

The upcoming re-test was mandated following the cancellation of the initial May 3 national medical entrance exam, which was scrapped after authorities confirmed the question paper had been leaked prior to testing.

The widespread compromise triggered massive protests from students and intense political backlash from Opposition parties, forcing the government to scrap the results and schedule the fresh exam.

An ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the national medical entrance exam leak has resulted in 13 arrests, with the majority of suspects apprehended in Maharashtra.

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