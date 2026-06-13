T20 Mumbai 2026 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Live

ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals are all set to face each other in the summit clash of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After a thrilling campaign featuring some of Mumbai cricket's most promising names, the two teams will battle it out for the coveted title.

ARCS Andheri have enjoyed a strong run in the tournament, with players like Shivam Dube and Divyaansh Saxena playing crucial roles in their journey to the final. The side finished the league stage strongly and will look to deliver one final big performance.

MSC Maratha Royals, meanwhile, will enter the contest with confidence, having already beaten ARCS Andheri earlier in the tournament. In their previous meeting, MSC Maratha Royals chased down 169 runs to secure a five-wicket victory, powered by Ayaz Khan's match-winning 87-run knock.

MSC Maratha Royals, who are the defending champions, will look forward to secure consecutive titles after winning the 2025 final against Sobo Mumbai Falcons.

The final between ARCS Andheri and MSC Maratha Royals will begin at 7:00 PM on June 13, 2026.

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T20 Mumbai 2026 Final: How To Watch ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals On TV?

The T20 Mumbai 2026 Final ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

T20 Mumbai 2026 Final: How To Watch ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals On Online

Fans can watch the livestream of the T20 Mumbai 2026 Final ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals on the JioHotstar app and website.

T20 Mumbai 2026 Final: ARCS Andheri vs MSC Maratha Royals Squads

ARCS Andheri Squad: Siddid Tiwari, Pragnesh Durgesh Kanpillewar, Divyaansh Saxena, Deepak Bhaskar Shetty, Himanshu Vinod Singh, Ajay Bainkteshwar Mishra, Hrishikesh Bhushan Gore, Ashutosh Ghagre, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Gaurav Ashok Jathar, Karthik Shaji Kumar, Ayush Jethwa, Prasoon Angad Singh, Musheer A. N. A. Khan, Rishi Sandip Shah, Shivam Dube, Kiaan Dipen Parekh, Prasad Yashwant Pawar, Moin A. N. Ahmed

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Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals: Ayaz A. A. A. Khan, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Swaraj Parulkar, Pratik Praveen Shukla, Sachin Madhukar Yadav, Shreyanssh Rai, Om Ramdas Bangar, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Shreyas Gurav, Irfan Umair, Jitendra Rajendra Paliwal, Tushar Deshpande, Aryan Rajesh Patni, Yash Ajay Gadia, Aditya Sanjay Dhumal, Arjun Amit Dani, Maxwell David Swaminathan, Atharva Sanjay Bhosale, Rohan Ravindra Raje, Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav

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