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Corporate Actions This Week: Oracle Financial Services, NALCO, Hexaware, UCO Bank | Full List

Several companies including Oracle Financial Services and NALCO are set to go ex-date for dividends, alongside a stock split, bonus issue and a share buyback, between May 4 and May 8.

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Corporate Actions This Week: Oracle Financial Services, NALCO, Hexaware, UCO Bank | Full List
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  • Several companies will have ex-dates for dividends, bonus, splits, and buybacks from May 4-8, 2026
  • UCO Bank, Jagsonpal Pharma start actions on May 4 with dividend and share buyback respectively
  • Hexaware, Elantas Beck, Avro India, Indus Infra and Mindspace REIT have key dates on May 5
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Several listed companies are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex-dates scheduled between May 4 and May 8, 2026. These include dividend payouts, a bonus share issue, a stock split and a share buyback, offering multiple triggers for investor attention.

Dividends

UCO Bank will go ex-dividend on May 4 for a final dividend of Rs 0.44 per share, with the record date set for the same day.

On May 5, Hexaware Technologies Ltd will trade ex-dividend for an interim payout of Rs 8.50 per share, while Elantas Beck India Ltd will go ex-date for a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. Both companies have set May 5 as the record date.

Odyssey Technologies Ltd will trade ex-dividend on May 6 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd will headline Thursday's actions, going ex-dividend on May 7 for an interim dividend of Rs 270 per share — the highest payout among all ex-date stocks this week.

May 8 will see a clutch of companies trading ex-dividend. National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. Laurus Labs Ltd will go ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per share.

Central Bank of India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share. KSB Ltd will trade ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 4.40 per share, while Sundram Fasteners Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share. Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd and Somany Ceramics Ltd will also go ex-dividend for their respective interim dividends on the same day.

Bonus Issue

Alka India Ltd has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 6:1, with May 8 set as the record date.

Stock Split

Avro India Ltd will execute a stock split on May 5, with the face value being reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 1.

Buyback Of Shares

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd will trade ex-date on May 4 for its proposed share buyback, with the record date coinciding with the ex-date.

Income Distributions

Indus Infra Trust and Mindspace Business Parks REIT will both carry out income distributions on May 5.

Full List Of Corporate Actions This Week

Full List Of Corporate Actions This Week
CompanyEx DatePurposeRecord Date
UCO BankMay 4Final Dividend – Rs 0.44May 4
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals May 4Buyback of SharesMay 4
Hexaware Technologies LtdMay 5Interim Dividend – Rs 8.50May 5
Elantas Beck India LtdMay 5Dividend – Rs 7.50May 5
Avro India LtdMay 5Stock Split From Rs 10 to Rs 1May 5
Indus Infra TrustMay 5Income DistributionMay 5
Mindspace Business Parks REITMay 5Income DistributionMay 5
Odyssey Technologies LtdMay 6Final Dividend – Rs 1May 6
Oracle Financial Services Software LtdMay 7Interim Dividend – Rs 270May 7
NALCOMay 8Interim Dividend – Rs 2May 8
Laurus Labs LtdMay 8Interim Dividend – Rs 1.20May 8
Central Bank of IndiaMay 8Interim Dividend – Rs 0.60May 8
KSB LtdMay 8Final Dividend – Rs 4.40May 8
Sundram Fasteners LtdMay 8Interim Dividend – Rs 4.25May 8
Ramkrishna Forgings LtdMay 8Interim DividendMay 8
Somany Ceramics LtdMay 8Interim DividendMay 8
Alka India LtdMay 8Bonus Issue 6:1May 8

Investors holding shares on or before the respective record dates will be eligible for the announced corporate actions, subject to the terms and conditions laid out by each company.

ALSO READ: PSU Dividend Battle: Garden Reach Vs Mazagon Dock — Who Offers Higher Yield?

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