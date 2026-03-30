Market Open, Payouts Closed: How The April 1 Settlement Holiday Affects Your Trade

The stock markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 31, for Mahavir Jayanti. The following day, Wednesday, April 1, will be a settlement holiday due to the Annual Bank Closure Day.

While trading will be allowed on April 1, credits, payouts, and settlements for stocks, derivatives, and mutual funds will be delayed until April 2. Commodity markets (MCX) will have partial closures on both days. While trading will still be possible on April 1, certain credits and settlements will be delayed.

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Here's Zerodha's guide on what you need to know.

31st March is a market holiday, and 1st April is a settlement holiday. Here's what to keep in mind if you're trading today:



- Intraday profits and F&O credits from today will be available for trading and withdrawal from 2nd April.

- Shares bought under MTF today can be sold only… — Zerodha (@zerodha) March 30, 2026

What is a Settlement Holiday?

A settlement holiday is different from a regular market holiday. On a regular market holiday, no trading happens at all. On a settlement holiday, you can still trade stocks, derivatives, and mutual funds.

The banking and settlement systems are closed, which means credits, debits, and payouts from your trades will not be processed that day.

Essentially, while you can buy or sell, the money and shares don't officially move until the next working day.

Points For Traders

Intraday and F&O Profits: Any intraday profits or F&O credits earned on March 30 will be available from April 2. Profits from commodity derivatives on March 30 and March 31 will also settle on April 2, as per a Zerodha Bulletin.

Shares bought using MTF (Margin Trading Facility): Shares purchased under MTF cannot be sold on April 1. They can only be sold from April 2.

BTST Trades (Buy Today, Sell Tomorrow): You can carry out BTST trades normally for shares bought on April 1, except for MTF and T2T stocks.

Mutual Fund Orders: Orders placed before the cut-off time on April 1 will get that day's NAV and settle on April 2. Orders placed after the cut-off will be processed on April 2.

Currency and Auction Markets: The currency market will remain closed, and the auction market will also be closed on April 1.

Mutual Fund Settlement Changes

Equity Schemes: Transactions before cut-off: processed April 1, payout April 2.

Debt Schemes: Transactions before cut-off: processed April 1, payout between April 2–6 depending on the scheme.

Liquid Funds (L0 & T1): Settlements will shift by 1–5 days depending on transaction type and fund scheme.

Zerodha and BSE circulars provide exact dates for subscription, redemption, NAV applicability, unit allotment, and payout.

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