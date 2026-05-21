TN Ministers List 2026: Meet The Four Women Inducted In Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Expanded Cabinet

The Cabinet of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, headed by C. Joseph Vijay, was expanded on Thursday with the induction of 23 new Ministers in Chennai. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan and was administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

This was the second round of inductions after the first swearing-in ceremony held on May 10, when 10 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, took the oath. Among those who had already joined the Cabinet earlier was S. Keerthana, who was given charge of the Industries department.

The latest Cabinet expansion also saw three more women leaders being given ministerial responsibilities. S. Kamali, C. Vijayalakshmi and K. Jegadeeshwari are now part of the Vijay-led government.

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S. Keerthana Given Industries Portfolio

S. Keerthana was among the Ministers inducted during the first phase of Cabinet formation earlier this month. Born in Virudhunagar in 1996, she studied in a government Tamil-medium school before moving into higher education.

She completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from a college affiliated with Madurai Kamaraj University. In 2019, she earned a Master's degree in Statistics from Puducherry University.

Before entering electoral politics, Keerthana worked in political consulting. She later contested from the Sivakasi Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district and won the seat. She currently serves as the Industries Minister in the TVK government.

S. Kamali Among Youngest Faces In Cabinet

S. Kamali, who comes from Rasipuram in Namakkal district, has been appointed Minister for Animal Husbandry. The 28-year-old leader is among the youngest members of the Cabinet.

She won the Avinashi Assembly constituency after defeating Union Minister L. Murugan. Kamali is a homemaker and holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature along with a Bachelor of Education degree.

C. Vijayalakshmi Takes Charge Of Dairy Development

C. Vijayalakshmi, considered one of the senior figures in TVK, has been given the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio.

She was elected from the Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency in Namakkal district. In the election, she defeated former Tamil Nadu Minister P. Thangamani, a prominent AIADMK leader.

Vijayalakshmi is self-employed and studied till Class 12 before entering active politics.

K. Jegadeeshwari Gets Social Welfare Ministry

K. Jegadeeshwari, who won from the Rajapalayam Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district, has been appointed Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

The 40-year-old leader holds a Bachelor of Science degree and is now part of the expanded TVK Cabinet.

During the 2011-2016 AIADMK government led by Jayalalithaa, three women had served as ministers. Sathyavani Muthu became the first woman minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet in 1967 under Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

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