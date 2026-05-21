Cabinet Reshuffle On Cards? PM Modi To Chair Ministers Meeting Today, To Discuss Governance, Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Thursday, where the functioning of various ministries, key government decisions and future plans are expected to be reviewed.

The meeting, the first of its kind this year, comes amid widespread speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

All cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and other ministers of state will attend the meeting, reported PTI.

The meeting comes amid increasing fuel prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict and Hormuz traffic disruptions.

What's On The Agenda

The agenda covers a wide range of governance and policy matters. The functioning of various ministries and departments, key decisions taken in the recent past and their outcomes, and future plans are likely to be discussed, the sources said.

Different aspects of government schemes and programmes — and how to implement them for maximum success — are also expected to come up for review.

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The prime minister is also likely to address the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic fallout, and may give specific directions to ministries on how to minimise the impact on Indian citizens, according to PTI.

Sectors such as energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics are expected to get focused attention at the meeting.

Soon after the West Asia conflict began, PM Modi had directed all concerned departments to take every possible step to address problems faced by citizens and affected sectors.

Reform Push And Political Context

The meeting will also take up the government's priority of pushing reforms across sectors for the benefit of common people. PM Modi had earlier outlined reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation for citizens.

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