'Crushing Blows In Places You Cannot Imagine': Iran Threatens War Beyond Middle East If US Attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a sweeping threat, warning that any resumption of US or Israeli strikes would trigger retaliation far outside the Middle East.

The warning came as US President Donald Trump simultaneously told reporters he was in "no hurry" for a deal and could order new attacks within days, Arab News reported.

The IRGC's statement was published on its Sepah News website.

"If aggression against Iran is repeated, the regional war that had been promised will this time spread beyond the region, and our crushing blows will bring you to ruin in places you cannot even imagine," the IRGC said on Wednesday.

The statement added pointedly, "We are men of war, and you will witness our power on the battlefield, not in hollow statements or on social media pages."

The IRGC also made clear that Tehran had held back militarily. The Corps said it had still not brought "all the capacities" of the country "into action," a signal that Iran believes it retains significant untapped military capability despite months of conflict.

ALSO READ: 'Forcing Iran To Surrender Is Illusion': Tehran Says All Paths Remain Open As Trump Pushes For Peace Deal

The warning came directly in response to Trump's escalating rhetoric. Trump told reporters he hoped to avoid renewed war, but warned that if negotiations fail he could order a major new wave of strikes — naming a specific window: "Friday, Saturday, Sunday — maybe early next week."

He also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would do "whatever I want him to do," and that either there will be a deal or there will be war again.

Later on the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that all diplomatic paths remain open as the United States and Iran continue indirect nuclear negotiations.

Pezeshkian, in a post on X, said Iran had honoured its commitments and explored every avenue to avoid war. "Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war," he said.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Defines Strait of Hormuz Boundaries; Trump, Netanyahu Have Tense Phone Call

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