"Billion-Dollar Market by 2030": High Stakes Of India's GLP-1 Revolution As Semaglutide Patent Expires

For years, the 'miracle' weight-loss drug Semaglutide-the engine behind global blockbusters like Ozempic-was a luxury reserved for the few who could stomach a Rs 20,000 monthly bill. Today, March 20, 2026, the patent for Semaglutide officially expires in India.

The "patent cliff" has arrived, and the opening salvo was fired even before the ink was dry. Natco Pharma has already signaled a disruptive entry, targeting a price point that effectively guts the innovator's margin. It is the first shot in what experts believe will be a 60-70% price erosion across the board, turning a premium lifestyle drug into a mass-market metabolic essential.

ALSO READ: The Weight Loss Price Cut Begins — NATCO Launches Semaglutide At Rs 1,290

The Great Pricing Reset

The shift from a high-margin specialty drug to a high-volume generic is expected to be swift. Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director and Global CFO of Lupin, anticipates the market will see a radical transformation in affordability.

"Clearly, this is a very, very large market," Swaminathan notes, pointing to India's 100 million diabetics and 125 million pre-diabetics. While innovator prices have traditionally hovered in the five-figure range, Swaminathan expects generic competition to drive monthly costs down toward the Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 bracket. With over 40 players expected to pile into the space, the sheer competition will likely explode the current Rs 1,500-crore market into a multibillion-dollar behemoth.

Beyond the Pill

Despite the rush, this isn't a standard small-molecule generic launch. Semaglutide is a complex peptide, requiring sophisticated manufacturing and specialized delivery devices (injectable pens). This technical barrier creates a natural filter for the winners.

M.V. Ramana, CEO of Branded Markets at Dr. Reddy's, believes four pillars will define the leaders: fully integrated manufacturing, a global footprint, patient support, and reliable availability. "India ranks very high in the number of obese and diabetic patients," Ramana says. "When the generics start to get available starting today, you will see a good amount of offtake because these would be at affordable prices." Dr. Reddy's is already positioning itself as a vertically integrated player, eyeing markets from India to Canada to ensure scale.

ALSO READ: From Dr. Reddy's To Sun Pharma — Which Indian Players Will Make The Most Out Of Ozempic Patent Expiry?

A "50-Year" Global Horizon

The impact isn't limited to the chemist's shelf. The entire healthcare ecosystem-from CDMOs to diagnostic labs-is bracing for a "trickle-down" boom. Neeraj Sharma, CEO and MD of OneSource Specialty Pharma, views today as just the beginning of a massive global cycle.

"In fact, Canada is already expired... now in the next couple of days, multiple markets including Brazil, China, and Saudi Arabia will open up," Sharma explains. He describes the current moment as a "multi-50-year opportunity," with subsequent patent expiries in Europe (2028) and the US (early 2030s) providing a long-term runway for Indian manufacturers who have "doubled down" on capacity.

From a market perspective, the sentiment is overwhelmingly positive. Saion Mukherjee, Head of India Equity Research at Nomura, argues that the innovators-Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly-have largely underserviced emerging markets.

"The opportunity for generic companies is to capitalize on a market which can expand meaningfully as prices come down," Mukherjee says. He forecasts that by fiscal 2030, the Indian GLP-1 market could touch the $1-billion mark. While the innovator faces a significant "loss of exclusivity," the broader supply chain stands to gain.

ALSO READ: Ozempic Patent Ends On March 20 And A Generic Deluge Is Coming Forcing Prices To Fall

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