Ozempic Patent Ends On March 20 And A Generic Deluge Is Coming Forcing Prices To Fall

The clock runs out on March 20 for Novo Nordisk's last remaining Indian patent covering semaglutide, the blockbuster molecule sold globally as Ozempic and Wegovy, setting the stage for a rapid influx of cheaper rivals and a sharp reset in prices across India's diabetes and obesity drug market.

From March 21, Indian drugmakers will be free to sell generic versions domestically, ending Novo Nordisk's market exclusivity after years of legal and regulatory to and fro. Multiple companies have already secured approvals from India's drug regulator and have publicly committed to launch immediately after the patent expiry.

Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy in India is priced at roughly Rs 10,000–15,000 per month for starter doses, depending on strength and channel. After March 20, a roughly 50% price deduction is expected by industry experts. That translates to a saving of Rs 4,000–6,000 per patient per month or Rs 50,000-70,000 per year.

ASLO READ: What is Ozempic? Should You Use It For Weight Loss As Drug Regulator Clears For Use In India

Options And More Options

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has confirmed two branded options: Sematrinity for type‑2 diabetes and Noveltreat for chronic weight management. The company received DCGI approval earlier this year and has said sales will begin only after the patent expires, in line with undertakings given to the Delhi High Court.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is also preparing a day‑one entry, having obtained regulatory clearance and trademarked its semaglutide brand Obeda, according to regulatory disclosures and media reports. The company has previously been permitted by courts to manufacture and export the drug and is expected to pivot to domestic sales once the patent lapses.

Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories and Natco Pharma are among other confirmed players with approvals or advanced filings in place, while Mankind Pharma, Lupin and Ajanta Pharma have indicated launch plans in investor calls and post‑earnings statements.

Industry executives expect an initial wave of more than a dozen brands within weeks, with dozens more following over the year, triggering intense price competition. Analysts estimate first‑round price cuts of 30–50% compared with Novo Nordisk's India‑specific pricing, with deeper reductions likely as the market becomes crowded.

According to Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India over 100 million individuals in India live with diabetes. This is projected to surge to more than 150 million by 2050—a 50% increase, driven by rapid urbanization, aging populations, increasing obesity and lifestyle changes, said India-Diabetes country report 2000-2050 by International Federation.

“India is facing one of the world's fastest‑growing diabetes burdens, and addressing this challenge requires continuous innovation and strong partnerships," said Kartik Rajendran, Managing Director, Abbott India, said recently.

For Novo Nordisk, India becomes one of the first major markets to see Ozempic lose exclusivity, offering an early test of how quickly generics can erode pricing power in the booming GLP‑1 segment.

ALSO READ: Abbott Partners With Novo Nordisk India To Launch Ozempic For Advanced Diabetes Management

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