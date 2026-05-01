Dirty Water, Broken Lift: Sanjay Singh Slams Hajj Committee's Azizia Facility For Indians; Shares Video

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has raised serious concerns over the living conditions of Indian pilgrims during Hajj 2026, alleging mismanagement and unhygienic facilities at a housing complex in Mecca's Azizia area.

While sharing a video on X, AAP politician Sanjay Singh wrote, “Extreme disorder with Indian Hajj pilgrims in Mecca (Azizia)! The condition of Asaf al Quraishi Hostel is shameful—despite taking nearly Rs 4 lakh, families are separated, 16 people in one room, broken lift, one filthy washroom for 16 people. Stagnant dirty water from the washroom inside the room. This is intolerable.” He urged the Haj Committee of India to take immediate action.

मक्का (अज़ीज़िया) में हिंदुस्तानी हाजियों के साथ इंतिहाई बदइंतज़ामी! आसफ़ अल क़ुरैशी हॉस्टल की हालत शर्मनाक, लगभग ₹4 लाख लेने के बावजूद फैमिली अलग, एक रूम में 16 लोग, लिफ़्ट ख़राब, 16 लोगों पर एक गंदा वॉशरूम। रूम के अंदर वॉशरूम का गंदा पानी खड़ा है। यह नाकाबिल-ए-बर्दाश्त है।… pic.twitter.com/QjqmKk3wzh — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 1, 2026

The issue drew a response from the Embassy of India, Riyadh, which tagged the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office on X, stating that the matter should be addressed urgently.

Responding publicly, the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office said, “Concerned branch officials and building welfare team are at the building examining the issue and providing possible assistance.”

A purported video circulating online shows water from a washroom stagnating inside a room, with pilgrims seen sitting on beds while parts of the floor remain waterlogged.

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The footage also captures occupants registering complaints, underscoring the distress among those affected.

The video has triggered widespread backlash on social media, with several users questioning how such lapses went unchecked. Many netizens said the situation should not have arisen in the first place, especially given the scale of arrangements made annually for Hajj pilgrims.

Others pointed to a pattern of recurring complaints, alleging that similar issues surface every year. Some users also directed criticism at the Embassy of India, Riyadh, calling for stronger oversight and accountability to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

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