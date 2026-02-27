Abbott Partners With Novo Nordisk India To Launch Ozempic For Advanced Diabetes Management

Abbott India on Friday announced a partnership with Novo Nordisk India to launch Ozempic for advanced diabetes management. Under the agreement between the companies, Abbott will commercialize Novo Nordisk's semaglutide (Ozempic) under the brand name Extensior.

Extensior is a second brand of Ozempic, the world's most prescribed GLP-1 RA (receptor agonist) molecule, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Extensior is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes and is a GLP-1 RA recognized for offering the broadest range of benefits for people with this condition.

Semaglutide, the molecule in Extensior, has demonstrated powerful HbA1c reduction, compelling weight-loss benefits, and proven risk reduction of cardiovascular and kidney events in people with type 2 diabetes.

To explain in a simple manner, Ozempic belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, which was originally developed for diabetes, but it mimics a hormone that slows digestion and helps people feel full longer.

The announcement comes days after Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced that it will launch semaglutide injection in India on Day 1 of patent expiry.

Extensior will be introduced in India as part of Abbott's expanding portfolio of advanced diabetes solutions and is expected to be available for Indian patients soon.

“India is facing one of the world's fastest‑growing diabetes burdens, and addressing this challenge requires continuous innovation and strong partnerships," said Kartik Rajendran, Managing Director, Abbott India.

According to Metabolic non-communicable disease health report of India over 100 million individuals in India live with diabetes. This is projected to surge to more than 150 million by 2050—a 50% increase, driven by rapid urbanization, aging populations, increasing obesity and lifestyle changes, said India-Diabetes country report 2000-2050 by International Federation.

