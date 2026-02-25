Zydus Lifesciences Plans To Launch Injection For Diabetes And Obesity On Day 1 Of Patent Expiry

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. plans to launch Semaglutide Injection upon Semaglutide patent expiry in India, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The injection will be launched under the brand names Semaglyn, Mashema and Alterme.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier provided its approval for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity.

A critical differentiator of Zydus' Semaglutide offering will be its novel, indigenously developed drug delivery system. Unlike existing treatments that require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens as they titrate their dosage, Zydus plans to introduce an innovative, adjustable single-pen device.

This technology allows patients to seamlessly select and administer varying dose strengths from a single unit, significantly enhancing patient adherence, maximizing convenience and drastically reducing the overall cost of therapy.

Zydus has exclusive rights to this novel device, which will be able to deliver all strengths approved for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity. The pen will also be reusable bringing in greater affordability for the patients.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences said, "By introducing a first-of-its-kind drug delivery mechanism in India, we plan to simplify the treatment. This leap in convenience will drive better long-term adherence and, ultimately, significantly improved clinical outcomes for patients.”

Zydus Lifesciences Share Price Today

The news was announces after market hours on Wednesday. The stock settled 1.75% higher at Rs 919.65 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.23% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares earlier during the day rose as much as 1.90% to Rs 921 per share.

Zydus Lifesciences' shares have risen 4.16% in the last 12 months and 0.58% year-to-date.

