Trendspotting: What Did India Google The Most In February?

Google Trends has provided significant insights into what people across India were busy looking out for on the search engine in February 2026. This includes search acitivites related to a mix of major events across different sectors. This month, some of the top trending searches on Google ranged from the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi and high-stakes India versus Pakistan match at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, as per Google Trends.

Amid fluctuating situation in the stock market, gold price also remained one of the most-searched topics on the platform over the last few weeks. Here's taking a look at some of the most-searched topics on Google in February 2026:

1. India AI Impact Summit 2026

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the India AI Summit was held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital from Feb. 16-20. Searches related to the Summit had surged by 100% on the platform and even went on to exceed the 200K-mark.

The five-day Summit witnessed the participation of several heads of state, global AI leaders and heads of global tech giants among others.

Google Trends data also highlights searches related to Galgotias University surging by 1,000% to cross the 200K-mark. This came after professor Neha Singh from the private institution said that robotic dog on display called Orion at the India AI Summit was "developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University." Later on, it came out that the robotic dog was actually Unitree Go2, a commercially available quadruped robot made by China-based Unitree Robotics.

Post the controversy, Galgotias University was asked to vacate the premises.

2. India vs Pakistan

The high voltage group stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 saw more than five million searches on Google.

India played brilliantly against the arch rival on a dry and tricky surface in Colombo and registered a total of 175/7, thanks to the impressive knock of 77 from Ishan Kishan. Post that, Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) dented Pakistan's run chase early and eventually the side was bowled out for 114.

3. Gold Rate Today

In recent days, gold rate has remained a hot topic on Google, with a search volume of over 10 million and witnessing 500% spike.

This came at a time when India's benchmark Nifty and Sensex declined on the final session of February on Friday, Feb. 27. While the Nifty 50 dipped below 25,200, breaching the support at 25,300, the Sensex tumbled more than 1,000 points or 1.3%.

4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S26 lineup on Feb. 25. This included the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra smartphones. The search volume related to Samsung S26 series hit over 500K on the platform and saw 800% spike at the time of launch.

5. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

While they tied the knot in Udaipur on Feb. 26, talks regarding Rashmika and Vijay's wedding have been doing round on the internet over the past several weeks.

A few days ago, search related to Rashmika surged by 700% and crossed the 500K mark on the platform. On the other hand, Vijay too remained in spotlight with over 100K searches and witnessed 800% spike.

6. Holi 2026

The festival of colours, which is being celebrated on both Mar. 3 and 4 due to an uncommon astronomical event, also remained among the top trends on Google in the month of February.

Searches related to Holi 2026 have gained over 50% spike on the platform and crossed 200K mark.

