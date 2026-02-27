Bengaluru North City Corp Deploys New Litter Picking Machine To Tackle GVPs, Blackspots Across 72 Wards

The Bengaluru north city corporation has procured a Litter Picking Machine to improve sanitation efforts across its 72 wards and tackle garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and blackspots caused by roadside dumping.

In a post on X, the corporation said the newly procured machine uses vacuum suction technology to efficiently collect waste, silt, leaves and semi-liquid waste, significantly reducing cleaning time and improving overall operational efficiency. BNCC also said a wall painting training programme was conducted near Mall of Asia with the support of The Ugly Indian.

The programme was attended by over 45 Junior Health Inspectors (JHIs) and marshals from six divisions and focused on GVP elimination and blackspot beautification.

The corporation also shared videos showing the machine in operation, vacuuming waste from roadsides and public spaces.

???????? Litter Picking Machine Procured & GVP/Blackspot Initiative



Bengaluru North City Corporation has procured a Litter Picking Machine to improve sanitation across its 72 wards and address garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) and blackspots caused by roadside dumping. pic.twitter.com/7KhsAj7coU — Bengaluru North City Corporation (@BNCCofficial) February 26, 2026

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Namma Metro To Start Early Operations This Sunday; Here's Why

In addition, BNCC announced the rollout of mechanised sweeping drives across its divisions to further improve cleanliness.

“Mechanised cleaning works are being carried out across multiple wards of BNCC to ensure improved sanitation and cleaner streets. In Ward 27, Banaswadi, sweeping was undertaken using a blower machine for dust and waste removal,” the corporation said in another post.

???????? Mechanized Sweeping Drives Across BNCC Divisions



Mechanized cleaning works are being carried out across multiple wards of BNCC to ensure improved sanitation & cleaner streets.



In Ward 27, Banaswadi sweeping was undertaken using a blower machine for dust & waste removal. pic.twitter.com/P2aWZkG97s — Bengaluru North City Corporation (@BNCCofficial) February 27, 2026

Bengaluru Civic Body Collects Rs 3.6 Crore in Littering Fines

Meanwhile, the civic body has collected Rs 3.6 crore for littering fines. According to a report by The Times of India, Bengaluru's waste management agency collected over Rs 3.6 crore in fines between August 2025 and January 2026.

The report said the crackdown was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) and led to the booking of nearly 82,000 violations during the six-month period.

The drive, supported by CCTV surveillance and ward marshals on the ground, targeted improper waste disposal, plastic ban violations and public nuisance offences, including open urination and spitting, across the city corporation limits.

ALSO READ | Kannada Film Director Kidnapped and Assaulted in Bengaluru; 11 Arrested Including Actor and Influencer

Officials quoted by TOI said each city corporation has two sub-divisions, with five surveillance cameras installed in each sub-division to monitor littering hotspots. Cases are mapped zone-wise, and action is initiated based on CCTV footage and complaints received through the helpline. More cameras are likely to be added to curb recurring blackspots.

Data accessed by the newspaper showed that enforcement activity increased sharply after August. While August recorded 6,168 cases and Rs 25.1 lakh in penalties, September saw the highest number of violations at 21,257, generating Rs 98 lakh.

Collections remained steady thereafter, with Rs 56 lakh in October (12,625 cases), Rs 61.8 lakh in November (14,337 cases), Rs 56.5 lakh in December (13,095 cases) and Rs 66 lakh in January (15,011 cases).

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.