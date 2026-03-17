From Dr. Reddy's To Sun Pharma — Which Indian Players Will Make The Most Out Of Ozempic Patent Expiry?

With the patent for one of the most popular weight loss drugs — Semaglutide — coming to an end in India, the market is set to become an oyster for many Indian companies, waiting to inject cheaper generic subsititutes to fill the void left by Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy.

From March 21, Indian drugmakers will be free to sell generic versions domestically, ending Novo Nordisk's market exclusivity after years of legal and regulatory to and fro. Multiple companies have already secured approvals from India's drug regulator and have publicly committed to launch immediately after the patent expiry.

A long list of pharma giants, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Biocon Ltd and Lupin Ltd among others and in the fronline of this potential medi market boom.

Understandably, with price erosion and an end to its exclusive reign over the Indian market for weight loss drug, Novo Nordisk will emerge on the losing side of the battle.

ALSO READ: Ozempic Patent Ends On March 20 And A Generic Deluge Is Coming Forcing Prices To Fall

A Glimpse Of The Winning Side's Preparation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has confirmed two branded options: Sematrinity for type‑2 diabetes and Noveltreat for chronic weight management. The company received DCGI approval earlier this year and has said sales will begin only after the patent expires, in line with undertakings given to the Delhi High Court.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is also preparing a day‑one entry, having obtained regulatory clearance and trademarked its semaglutide brand Obeda, according to regulatory disclosures and media reports. The company has previously been permitted by courts to manufacture and export the drug and is expected to pivot to domestic sales once the patent lapses.

Zydus Lifesciences, Alkem Laboratories and Natco Pharma are among other confirmed players with approvals or advanced filings in place, while Mankind Pharma, Lupin and Ajanta Pharma have indicated launch plans in investor calls and post‑earnings statements.

Industry executives expect an initial wave of more than a dozen brands within weeks, with dozens more following over the year, triggering intense price competition. Analysts estimate first‑round price cuts of 30–50% compared with Novo Nordisk's India‑specific pricing, with deeper reductions likely as the market becomes crowded.

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