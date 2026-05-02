Q4 Results Today: DMart, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Netweb Technologies Among Over Two Dozen Firms To Share Earnings

On May 2, at least 26 companies will share their Q4FY26 results for the January to March quarter. The disclosures will include revenue, net profit, margins and full-year performance updates for these companies during the final quarter of the FY26. These companies span across sectors such as banking, retail, capital goods, and manufacturing and will also hold earnings calls to discuss performance trends and future outlook. Among those sharing Q4FY26 on May 2, key names include Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., among others. Some firms may also declare dividends along with their results, depending on profitability.

Major Companies Sharing Q4FY26 Results On May 2

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd.

Family Care Hospitals Ltd.

Sharp Investments Ltd.

Rhetan TMT Ltd.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd.

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DMart Q3FY26 vs Q3FY25 Results

DMart reported total standalone revenue up 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 17,613 crore from Rs15,565 crore. Ebitda increased 19.9% to Rs 1,481 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 8.4% from 7.9% in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 17.6% to Rs 923 crore v Rs 785 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 vs Q3FY25 (Consolidated)

During Q3FY26, Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net Interest Income rose to Rs 7,565 crore from Rs 7,196 crore, up 5% YoY. NIM slightly declined to 4.54%. Operating expenditure increased to Rs 5,023 crore from Rs 4,638 crore. Profit after tax increased to Rs 3,446 crore from Rs 3,305 crore. Return on equity declined from 11.63% to 10.68%. Net non performing asset ratio improved from 0.41% to 0.31%.

APL Apollo Tubes Q3FY26

The company reported consolidated revenue rising to Rs 5,815 crore versus Rs 5,433 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year growth. Ebitda jumped 37% YoY to Rs 472 crore compared to Rs 346 crore. Net profit also saw a 43% YoY increase, coming in at Rs 310 crore against Rs 2,17 crore in the same period last year.

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