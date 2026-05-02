Spirit Bailout Talks Said To Have Ceased With Closure Imminent

Talks between the Trump administration and Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. have ended without a deal being reached to rescue the beleaguered airline, according to people familiar with the matter.

The carrier is preparing to cease operations around 3 a.m. Saturday New York time, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous because the information isn't public. President Donald Trump said earlier Friday that he delivered a final proposal to save the airline from liquidation but would only proceed if it was a good deal for the US government.

Spirit, buffeted by the recent surge in fuel costs, had been in talks with the US government on rescue financing, but those conversations hit an impasse in recent days, Bloomberg previously reported. In the meantime, the airline has run increasingly low on cash.

Some people involved in talks still held out hope late Friday of a potential revised offer that could pave the way for a deal.

Spirit on Friday began notifying some creditors of its plans to suspend operations, as the prospects for a bailout dimmed, according to people familiar with the matter.

“If we can do it, we'd do it, but only if it's a good deal.” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. He said his administration would make an announcement Friday or Saturday about the matter, without specifying further.

He also said any deal would put the US government ahead of other lenders so that its claims get first priority if the airline fails. “We come first,” Trump said. “USA first.”

A spokesperson for Spirit said the airline is operating as usual and declined to comment on ongoing discussions. Representatives of the Commerce Department and the Transportation Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

American Airlines Group Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. said in statements that they're prepared to help Spirit customers and employees who may be left stranded if the airline shuts down.

“To help customers whose travel may be disrupted, we immediately implemented fare caps on Main Cabin tickets for Spirit routes where we also offer nonstop service,” American added in a statement.

Spirit had planned to exit bankruptcy by the summer after reaching an agreement with creditors on a plan to trim billions of dollars in debt and reduce the cost of its fleet. Higher fuel costs stemming from the ongoing war in the Middle East instead put the carrier at risk of liquidation.

The airline for the last several weeks has been discussing terms of a possible bailout with the Trump administration where the government would provide up to $500 million in financing in exchange for warrants to purchase as much as 90% of the company once it emerges from bankruptcy.

Trump on April 23 said he was considering having the US purchase Spirit, saying it could be a potentially good investment for the federal government. He'd expressed a willingness earlier in April to provide federal assistance to the carrier.

Spirit isn't the only airline that's suffering as a result of the US-Iran war. The chief executives of other budget carriers met with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other senior government officials on April 21 to discuss the challenges they face.

The Association of Value Airlines, which represents low-cost carriers including Frontier Group Holdings Inc. and Allegiant Travel Co., has asked the government for $2.5 billion to help its members combat increasing jet fuel prices.

The group also wrote to congressional leaders on April 14 to request temporary relief from certain fees and taxes, including a suspension of the 7.5% federal excise tax on airline tickets, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News.

Spirit shares fell as much as 74% on Friday. Shares of peers including JetBlue Airways Corp. and Frontier traded higher.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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