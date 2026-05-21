Parmish Verma Announces Shera India Tour 2026: Full Dates, Cities, Venues And Ticket Prices Revealed

Punjabi music sensation Parmish Verma is taking his latest musical era on the road with the announcement of the Shera India Tour, an eight-city concert run set to travel across India over the next month. The tour announcement arrives shortly after the release of his action film Shera, which premiered globally on May 15, 2026.

Eight Cities Confirmed For The Tour

The tour will begin in Ludhiana on May 30 before heading to several major cities across the country through June. The currently announced schedule includes: Jaipur's One8 Commune on June 6, Diablo Chandigarh on June 7, Gurugram's X Live on June 12, UNVRS Club in Goa's Vagator on June 13, Pune's Xclusive Club and Kitchen on June 14, and Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 26.

A Jodhpur concert is also scheduled for June 20, although the venue is yet to be revealed. Additional city dates are expected to be announced soon.

Concert Experience Inspired By ‘Shera'

The live shows are being promoted as a large-scale Punjabi music experience built around the theme and energy of Shera. Organisers describe the concerts as a mix of powerful stage production, cinematic visuals, crowd anthems and high-energy performances.

Fans can expect Verma to perform some of his biggest tracks, including “Rubicon Drill,” “Aam Jahe Munde,” “No Reason,” “Time Is Money,” “Check It Out” and “Superstar.”

The artist also recently featured on Shera's soundtrack with “War of Shera,” alongside MC Square. The film album additionally includes voices such as Vishal Mishra and B Praak.

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Event Timings And Entry Rules

Most shows on the tour are scheduled from 9 pm to 1 am, with gates opening at 8:30 pm. The concerts will feature indoor standing arrangements and are restricted to attendees aged 18 and above.

Organisers have also confirmed facilities including free parking, washrooms and complimentary water stations at venues.

Tickets Now Available

Tickets for the currently active shows are available via District. Entry prices for Jaipur, Gurugram, Pune and Hyderabad begin at Rs 999 onwards, Chandigarh at Rs 1,499, while Goa tickets start at Rs 3500 onwards.

The Shera India Tour also continues Verma's growing presence across music and cinema. Apart from Shera, the singer-actor has previously appeared in projects including Rocky Mental and the series Kanneda, which was released in 2025.

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