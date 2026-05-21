US-Iran Deal MoU Soon? Tehran Media Suggests Asim Munir's Visit Crucial For Breakthrough

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will travel to Tehran on Thursday as part of diplomatic attempts to mediate disputes between the US and Iran.

According to Iran's ISNA news agency, Munir is visiting Tehran to reduce diplomatic gaps and facilitate the signing of an official memorandum of understanding to end the current confrontation between Iran and the United States.

The visit is centred on high-level discussions and consultations between Tehran and Washington, according to reports from Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency. During a period of active diplomatic engagement, Pakistan is acting as the main middleman.

"The Iranian text is being discussed in Tehran regarding the overarching framework, some details, and confidence-building measures as guarantees." It further stated that "further reductions require an end to the temptation for war from Washington," reported ISNA.

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Thus, Munir's visit is "intended to close these gaps and get to the official announcement of the Memorandum of Understanding."

Following US President Donald Trump's warnings that the window for active de-escalation diplomacy is dwindling, diplomatic engagement has escalated.

Pak Army Chief's visit comes after Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister of Pakistan, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for the second time this week. There, he had conversations and shared opinions with both the Iranian president and the interior minister of Iran, as per the news agency.

As per the Iranian news agency, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the most recent regional and bilateral developments with the Pakistani Interior Minister. Along with the follow-up procedure on agreements and diplomatic talks, the two parties talked about and shared opinions on the most recent state of indirect discussions between Iran and the United States.

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Both sides discussed the most recent developments regarding the negotiation process, diplomatic measures, and methods to contribute to regional stability and security during the discussion, while stressing the importance of maintaining political consultations and bolstering regional cooperation.

Additionally, Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed the opinions and views of Pakistani officials about the present events, emphasising the significance of continuing the path of communication and understanding.

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