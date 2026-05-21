'Uranium Must Stay In Iran': Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Rules Out Nuclear Compromise

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the country's stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium must remain inside Iran, according to two senior Iranian sources cited by Reuters.

The directive hardens Tehran's position against a major US demand in ongoing peace talks after the recent US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump had assured Israel that any agreement would require Iran's highly enriched uranium to be sent abroad.

However, Iranian officials believe transferring the stockpile would leave the country vulnerable to future attacks by the US and Israel. Alternatives like dilution under IAEA supervision are reportedly being discussed.

According to Reuters, Iran had previously signalled readiness to transfer part of its 60% enriched uranium stockpile abroad before the outbreak of the US-Israel conflict, but officials say that position shifted after repeated military threats from Washington.

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Tehran now insists that retaining the stockpile inside the country is essential for its national security and deterrence.

Iranian sources told Reuters that senior leaders fear any removal of enriched uranium could expose Iran to future attacks if diplomatic guarantees fail.

While major differences persist over Tehran's nuclear programme, negotiators are reportedly exploring alternative mechanisms to address international concerns.

One proposal under discussion involves diluting the uranium stockpile under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), rather than shipping it out of the country.

The IAEA estimates Iran possessed more than 440 kg of uranium enriched to 60% before attacks on its nuclear facilities, though the current status of the stockpile remains unclear.

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