Peace Deal Soon? Iran Prepares Response To Text Sent By US As Pakistan's Asim Munir Visits Tehran

Diplomatic activity around the Iran-US standoff picked up sharply on Thursday, with Tehran preparing a formal response to the latest text sent by Washington — and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir flying into Tehran to help close the remaining gaps.

Iran's state media, cited by Iran International, reported that the US text had already "narrowed some gaps" in the negotiations.

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Munir's visit, according to Iran's ISNA news agency, was aimed at continuing "talks and consultations" with Iranian authorities and pushing talks to a point where a memorandum of understanding could be formally accepted.

Pakistan has emerged as the primary back-channel mediator between the two sides since the conflict began.

Earlier, Trump told reporters the two sides were in the "final stages," adding: "Either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen." Asked how long he would wait, he said: "It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly."

Iran has been sending mixed signals. President Pezeshkian has maintained that all diplomatic paths remain open, while the IRGC has simultaneously warned that any renewed strikes would trigger retaliation beyond the Middle East.

Tehran has also restarted some drone production during the ceasefire, a sign it is rapidly rebuilding military capabilities damaged by the US-Israeli strikes, CNN reported citing US intelligence assessments.

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The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran. Tehran retaliated by blockading the Strait of Hormuz, triggering the worst energy supply crisis in history. Six weeks into a fragile ceasefire, talks have made little progress while soaring oil prices continue to pressure the global economy.

Thursday's diplomatic flurry offered tangible signal that a deal, while far from certain, remains on the table.

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