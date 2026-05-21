Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Suffers Tail Strike During Landing

Air India on Wednesday said its Delhi-Bengaluru flight AI2651 suffered a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru International Airport on May 21.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked normally. Following the incident, the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

Air India added that the matter will be investigated in line with established procedures.

Due to the grounding of the aircraft, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. The airline said alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest.

An Air India spokesperson said that alternate arrangements were being made to assist affected passengers as quickly as possible, while ground staff in Bengaluru continued to extend all necessary support. The airline also expressed regret over the inconvenience and reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

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According to a second official familiar with the matter, the incident occurred because of wake turbulence, prompting the pilots to initiate a last-minute go-around.

Another official explained that a cargo Boeing 747 had taken off shortly before the Air India flight attempted to land. As a result, the Airbus A321 encountered disturbed airflow and carried out a go-around manoeuvre due to the turbulence created by the larger aircraft's wings.

Wake turbulence refers to the unstable and swirling air currents left behind by an aircraft in flight. These vortices can pose risks to nearby aircraft depending on their intensity, persistence, and direction.

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