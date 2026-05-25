Chinese Firm Launches New Gaming GPU That Is Most Advanced Yet, But Still Overpriced

Chinese tech company Lisuan has introduced a new gaming Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) called the LX 7G100, which is getting attention for its powerful performance. Reports indicate the model is capable of delivering roughly RTX 3060-level gaming power, while offering 12GB of VRAM, which is useful for modern games and higher textures.

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The card is being described as close to an RTX 4060 in some expectations. However, a report by PCMag noted that real tests place the model at a slightly lower capability. The main downside of the model is its price. In China, it is expected to cost the equivalent of around $500, which puts it near more established options from Nvidia and AMD, the report added.

Though it's an indicator of progress in China's GPU industry, it may not be able to convince gamers given its price point. Earlier GPU models in China came with limitations, including weaker than expected motherboard support and difficult drivers, among other constraints. Now Lisuan's newer GPU shows better gaming performance and has also been lauded for being much more usable for modern games. However, it is still behind Nvidia and AMD cards overall, PCMag report added.

Features Of LX 7G100

The Lisuan LX 7G100 is a 12GB VRAM GPU built on its own 'TrueGPU' architecture. It is reportedly the first non-Nvidia, AMD or Intel card to get Microsoft WHQL certification. It supports modern APIs like DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0, plus 8K output, HDR, and FreeSync.

Early tests by Chinese reviewer Chaowanke show it performing close to an RTX 3060 in some 3DMark benchmarks. However, it still trails behind newer GPUs like the RTX 4060, Intel Arc B580, and RX 6600 XT in many cases.

In gaming tests, the Lisuan LX 7G100 showed mixed results. In Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p medium settings, it reached 88 FPS using FSR 3 and Frame Generation, but faster GPUs like the RX 6600 XT are known to far exceed it over 220 FPS average.

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In ‘Black Myth: Wukong', it managed about 56 FPS, while rivals like the RTX 4060 reached around 115 FPS. Similar gaps appeared in Forza Horizon 5, GTA V Enhanced and Elden Ring.

The report added that while advanced compared to earlier Chinese models, the Lisuan LX 7G100 is not yet competitive with Nvidia or AMD in price or performance.

China's GPU industry is moving faster toward usable gaming hardware, but it still has a long way to go.

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