From Woofs To Words: Chinese AI Pet Translator Claims 95% Accuracy; But There's A Catch

Every loving pet parent in the world would give anything to understand what their fur babies are trying to communicate, to decode the meaning behind their barks, meows, and chirps... well, the wait might be coming to an end.

Meng Xiaoyi, a technology startup based in Hangzhou, China, has brought an advanced artificial intelligence device to the consumer market that facilitates interspecies communication, with claims of 95% accuracy.

Representatives of the startup draw a stark distinction between the device and novelty smartphone applications offering similar premises, with strong claims that it effectively enables daily interspecies communication.

Meng Xiaoyi opened the window for pre-orders on May 1 ahead of its official retail launch and has garnered 10,000 reservations from international consumers.

How Does It Work?

Priced at 799 yuan, roughly Rs 11,300 ($118), the compact pet translation device has been developed using Alibaba Cloud's Qwen large language model, enabling it to analyse surrounding sounds alongside real-world physical inputs in real time.

The AI system is powered by an extensive database of animal voiceprints collected through years of research and testing. Beyond simply interpreting individual sounds, the technology continuously tracks an animal's body movements, posture, behaviour, and physical condition in the background to generate more contextual insights.

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It combines audio sensors with movement tracking and device sits around the pet's neck to track vocal patterns and physical behaviour in real time. Meng Xiaoyi reports that the integrated cloud system correctly identifies underlying emotions and vocal patterns with an accuracy rate it describes as near '95%.'

However, with all its claims of accuracy, the startup has not specified the conditions or dataset size under which that figure was derived.

The Catch

Besides ambiguity regarding the 95% accuracy figure, the scientific community has also pointed out that the executive team of Meng Xiaoyi has not released any peer-reviewed studies to substantiate the advertised translation capabilities.

Independent Researchers are skeptical about the performance metrics, noting that the company has also not published any independent replication of the results.

The lack of publicly available data has made it tough for veterinary or AI specialists to evaluate whether the advertised capabilities are viable only in controlled testing environments or a broader use in the real world.

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