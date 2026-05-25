Ahead Of FIFA World Cup, Injury Concern For Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi sparked injury concerns after asking to be substituted during Inter Miami's final match before the upcoming FIFA World Cup break. The Argentine star left the field in the 73rd minute against the Philadelphia Union and walked straight to the locker room after appearing uncomfortable with his left leg.

The 38-year-old was seen touching the back of his left leg during the second half, which was played under heavy rain. In the 69th minute, Messi made a forward run but abruptly stopped before entering the penalty area. Shortly afterward, he pulled up his shorts and spoke briefly with Inter Miami's medical staff while play continued. He was eventually replaced by Mateo Silvetti.

Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos said after the match that there was no official update yet on Messi's condition. "We still don't have information about this, but soon we'll have it. He's tired," Hoyos said during the post-match press conference. “Fatigue. He was tired. The field was heavy, right? When faced with doubt, you always try not to take risks.”

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The match marked Inter Miami's final fixture before Major League Soccer pauses for the World Cup taking place in North America this summer. Messi is expected to join Argentina as the defending champions prepare for the tournament, though his fitness will now be closely monitored ahead of what is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance.

Messi is rarely substituted and had completed all 90 minutes in the previous 13 MLS matches he played this season. He also played full matches in both Concacaf Champions Cup fixtures and one of Argentina's March friendlies, while featuring for one half in the win over Mauritania.

Despite the scare, Messi still made an impact in a thrilling encounter, registering an assist as Inter Miami came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Philadelphia Union 6-4. The 10-goal thriller became the highest-scoring MLS game of the season so far.

Argentina are scheduled to play Honduras in a friendly on June 6, followed by Iceland on June 9, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

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