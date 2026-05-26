BJP Leader Annamali Requests Roll Back Of Notification Making Three Languages Compulsory For Class IX Students

BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the Union Education Ministry to roll back its recent notification making three languages compulsory for class IX students, and instead stick to its previous commitment to introduce three—of which two shall be Indian—from the academic year 2029-30.

On May 15, 2026, the CBSE issued a notification to all affiliated schools introducing a third compulsory language for class IX students from the current academic year, advancing a deadline that was previously set for 2029-30.

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"This has come as a shock to many parents, especially those from Tamil Nadu, as their children have already selected a language of choice in class VI. The revised notification now mandates that class IX students learn three languages, two of which must be native to India, with effect from July 1, 2026. Expecting a class IX student to learn a new language at such short notice will only pressurise children and affect their overall learning outcomes," he said on X.

In April 2026, when the CBSE announced that three languages would be compulsory for class VI students—two of which must be native to India—he was among those who welcomed the decision, saying it would help children broaden their understanding of India's diverse literary landscape, Annamalai added.

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The same April 2026 notification had explicitly stated that the third language for class IX students in CBSE schools would be made compulsory only from the academic year 2029-30, he pointed out.

"I request the Ministry of Education to immediately roll back this notification and honour its previous commitment to introduce three languages—of which two shall be native Indian languages—for class IX students from the academic year 2029-30," the former state president of the BJP said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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