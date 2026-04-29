Kerala Exit Polls Results 2026: Congress-Led UDF To Score Full-Majority Win Over Left Front, Say Surveys

The Congress-led UDF is set to score a full-majority victory over the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF), according to the exit poll surveys released by Axis My India and People's Pulse.

The UDF is likely to win 78-80 seats in the state, according to Axis My India survey.

The LDF is expected to win 49-62 seats, as per the survey, while NDA is expected to win 0-3 seats.

The current Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, a seasoned leftist leader, spearheaded the Left Democratic Front's

(LDF) campaign who have been ruling the state for a decade now. Vijayan, a veteran, is hopeful of retaining the CM seat for a third term in row.

The Kerala assembly's Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, from Congress, was seen as the top challenger, as he led to the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign. Satheesan is running once more from the Paravur constituency, a seat he has been winning since 2001.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also led a spirited campaign int he coastal state, led by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister, He was himself in the fray from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemom seat. In the 2024 general elections, Congress's Shashi Tharoor had defeated him from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

Track LIVE Updates Of Five-State Exit Poll Results Here

The results for Kerala Assembly elections will tentatively be declared by May 4, when the counting of votes have been scheduled.

Ahead of the elections, opinion polls had suggested that the elections will be fiercely contested, with no clear winner emerging. A close contest between the Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF was projected, with marginally very low variations in vote share.

In 2021, the LDF, led by the CPI(M), created history in the Kerala Legislative Assembly election by holding onto power for a second consecutive term, after four decades of rotating governments. It was for the first time since 1977 that an alliance was voted back to power for a second term, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who won 99 out of 140 seats, surpassing their 2016 total and solidifying the party's hegemony.

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