Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Left Likely To Lose Last Bastion As Poll Of Polls Projects Congress Win

The Congress-led United Democratic Front is predicted to overthrow the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front which has ruled the state for a decade after winning two consecutive terms.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the UDF is predicted to win 78–90 seats this time, compared to 41 seats in 2021, while the LDF may hold onto 49–62 seats, lower as compared to the majority of 99 seats it won during last assembly elections in the state.

People's Insight, another exit poll company, predicts that LDF will win 58-68 and UDF 66-76 this time.

Similarly, Peoples Pulse exit poll agency indicates that the Congress-led UDF would win a large majority of 75–85 seats, while the LDF will have to settle for 55–65 this time.

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Like the other three exit poll agencies, Vote Vibe shows 58–68 seats for the LDF this time and 70–80 seats for the UDF.

The poll of exit polls indicate that the UDF will win clear majority of 75 seats and the LDF will only keep 60 seats this time, paving the way for the creation of a government by UDF.

If the exit polls hold true, then the Left could be headed for a rout in the last state where it is in power in India.

Here's What The NDTV Poll Of Exit Polls Show:

Source LDF UDF BJP+ OTH Axis My India 49-62 78-90 0-3 0-0 Peoples Insight 58-68 66-76 10-14 0-1 Peoples Pulse 55-65 75-85 0-3 0-0 Vote Vibe 58-68 70-80 0-0 0-4 Poll of Exit Polls 60 75 4 1

The target for the formation of government in 140 seated Kerala Assembly is 71 seats.

Demographically, about 44% of rural voters and 43% of urban voters have casted their votes in support of the UDF this time as per the Axis My India exit poll, while LDF is receiving 38% of the vote from urban areas and 40% from rural areas, which is a minor decrease of 6% from the previous time.

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