Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI Live On TV And Online?

AUS vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh scripted history on Thursday by winning their first-ever ODI series against Australia at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the second ODI by five wickets (DLS method) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The 'Tigers' will look to white-wash the visitors when they take the field on Sunday for the final ODI at the same venue.

Australia's innings got off to a disastrous start after they elected to bat first, crashing to 0 for 3 as Bangladesh's pace attack ripped through the top order. Marnus Labuschagne led the recovery with a steady half-century as Australia reached 187 for 8 in 42 overs before rain interrupted play. Under the DLS method, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 192 in 41 overs. Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto both scored 42 runs after Bangladesh lost opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim for a duck in the first over. Tawhid Hridoy made an unbeaten 40 and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was 22 not out.



In the first ODI, Bangladesh secured a historic 86-run DLS win on Tuesday, ending a 21-year wait to defeat the cricketing giants in the ODI format.

After the ODI series, the two sides will move to Chattogram for a three-match T20I series.

Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Date

The 3rd ODI between Australia and Bangladesh is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.

Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Time

The AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI match will be played at 10:30 a.m. (local time and IST), 5:00 a.m. (GMT), 10:00 p.m. (PT), 1:00 a.m. (ET).

How To Watch AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI Live On TV

There is no live television broadcast available for the AUS vs BAN ODI series in India.

Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Streaming In India

Fans can watch the 3rd ODI between Australia and Bangladesh live in India exclusively online through the FanCode App and its official website. They can access it by purchasing a match pass or a tour pass.

AUS vs BAN 3rd ODI Squads

Australia: Josh Inglis (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Kumer Das, Musaddek Hossain Saikot, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

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