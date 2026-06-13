Voice Of The Global South: India's Strategic Outreach At The Evian G7 Summit

The 52nd G7 Summit will be hosted by France in the spa town of Evian from June 15 to 17. The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. In addition to the members, France has invited Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates as 'outreach partner countries'.

This will be the 13th time that India will participate in the G7 summit as a 'partner country', and will also mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance.

Key Issues

France's presidency centres heavily on restoring the G7 to its original purpose — a forum for dialogue between major economic powers to coordinate responses to crises and global economic imbalances. The working sessions focus on:

1) Macroeconomic governance and international financial architecture.

2) Global health and energy security.

3) Geopolitical challenges, including peace and security for Ukraine and the Middle East.

4) The regulation and future trajectory of Artificial Intelligence.

India As The Voice Of The Global South

PM Modi's participation in the G7 Summit underscores India's important role in global geopolitics. India is important for the G7 as a premier economic powerhouse, a diplomatic bridge to the developing world, and a strategic anchor in the Indo-Pacific. At the same time, participation in the G7 Summit elevates India's global stature by providing a critical platform to shape international policies. It enables India to champion the interests of the Global South, secure access to advanced technologies, and strengthen strategic partnerships to counterbalance growing regional security challenges.

While the G7 represents the world's most advanced industrialised economies, leaders increasingly recognise that they cannot navigate the pressing global challenges without the developing world. 'Outreach partner countries' use the summit to vocalise the demands of developing nations. India explicitly utilises its consistent presence to champion the aspirations of the Global South.

By participating in outreach sessions centered on tackling global economic imbalances and fostering shared growth, Modi has advocated for the priorities of the Global South and to deepen technological and economic ties. He has advocated for fair global governance, development solidarity, and equitable financing for emerging economies. The prime minister has cemented India's role as a credible voice for the Global South, specifically championing the developmental aspirations of African and emerging economies. He has also utilised other major global forums like G20 to push for an inclusive world order, fairer representation, and robust technological ties.

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Bilateral Significance

Modi's visit to France for the G7 Summit also has great bilateral significance as it will boost bilateral ties by elevating cooperation under the Special Global Strategic Partnership between France and India. Grounded in decades of mutual trust and strategic autonomy, France has long treated India as a priority partner. Modi's visit alongside the G7 summit involves bilateral talks that review shared priorities in defence, civil nuclear energy, and maritime security within the Indo-Pacific. This continued and close engagement allows both nations to coordinate strategies regarding ongoing geopolitical crises in regions like West Asia. Modi's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron are likely to focus on advanced military hardware, joint defence production, and maritime security.

Bharat Innovates 2026

Along with summit engagements, on June 14, Modi and Macron will jointly inaugurate the "Bharat Innovates 2026" event — a flagship platform connecting Indian deep-tech startups with venture capitalists. This emphasises India's vital role in shaping international frameworks for the efficient, ethical deployment of artificial intelligence and securing critical mineral value chains. 'Bharat Innovates 2026' marks a pivotal milestone in the strategic partnership between India and France by elevating their ties from traditional defence and diplomacy to collaborative tech-driven growth. The event serves as a vital bridge connecting 120 premier Indian deep-tech startups and universities with European investors, multinational corporations, and research institutions.

Bharat Innovates 2026 holds strategic relevance as it reflects a deliberate realignment of global technology partnerships. In an era characterised by shifting supply chains and geopolitical recalibration, many Western economies are actively seeking stable and reliable technology collaborators. For Europe, India offers a highly scalable, democratic alternative that boasts massive scientific talent and an increasing emphasis on deep-tech R&D. By positioning innovators in the same room with international capital and strategic partners, the initiative allows India to hedge geopolitical bets, attract foreign direct investment, and establish technological self-reliance.

For decades, India was renowned primarily as a colossal market and a hub for information technology services. The narrative was one of tremendous consumption, with homegrown talent often migrating to the West to realize their scientific and entrepreneurial potential. However, the landscape has undergone a seismic shift. Today, through visionary policy architecture, robust domestic R&D, and grassroots technical education, India is transitioning from being an IT outsourcing destination into a true technology builder. The pinnacle of this metamorphosis is Bharat Innovates 2026.

Other Bilaterals

Modi will hold multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. His itinerary includes high-profile discussions with world leaders to strengthen strategic partnerships and address key global issues. He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump. This highly anticipated discussion will focus on trade, visas, and energy cooperation.

Conclusion

Participating as a partner country in the G7 Summit elevates India's status as a critical global stakeholder and a powerful voice for the Global South. This high-level platform allows India to directly influence international policy on urgent global challenges, including economic resilience, climate finance, artificial intelligence governance, and supply chain security. By engaging face-to-face with the world's most advanced economies, India strengthens its strategic bilateral partnerships, accelerates technology transfers, and attracts high-value foreign investments. Furthermore, it provides India a vital stage to champion the developmental priorities, energy transition needs, and financial reform concerns of developing nations, solidifying its role as a bridge between the developed and developing worlds.

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