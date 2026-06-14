Trains Halted, Stones Pelted As Students Protest At Patliputra Railway Station In Patna Turns Violent — Video

A protest by candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Department examination turned violent at Patliputra Railway Station in Bihar's Patna on Sunday morning, leading to clashes with police and disruption of train services.

According to officials, hundreds of students gathered at the station alleging inadequate train arrangements for exam-related travel.

The protesters reportedly stopped trains, blocked railway tracks and resorted to stone-pelting, escalating tensions at the site.

The incident prompted police to to intervene and fire warning shots. Several officials sustained minor injuries.

Police used tear gas and conducted a baton charge to disperse the crowd, reported IANS.

Police, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), intervened to clear the tracks and restore normal operations.

"There were around 200–250 students who were preventing a train from departing. When police and railway security personnel tried to persuade them to move, some individuals began pelting stones. To prevent any loss of life or property, necessary action was taken," reported IANS quoting IG Jitendra Rana Rana, adding that train services have since resumed.

A heavy police presence remains deployed at Patliputra Railway Station as a precautionary measure. Senior officials have reached the spot to assess the situation and maintain law and order.

Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan said the administration had arranged special trains for candidates and that two such trains were already stationed at the railway station. However, he alleged that anti-social elements mixed with the protesters and triggered the violence by throwing stones.

"We received information late at night about disturbances at the railway station. Officials reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using minimal force. The situation is now completely peaceful and under control," the district magistrate said.

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