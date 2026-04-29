Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026: NDA Set To Return With Clear Majority

The 2026 Puducherry Assembly election has emerged as a closely fought battle between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, with most pre-poll assessments pointing to a narrow edge for the incumbent alliance rather than a sweeping mandate.

Polling for all 30 constituencies across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam was held in a single phase on April 9, 2026, recording a high voter turnout of 89.87%.

According to the exit poll by Axis My India, the NDA alliance, led by N Rangaswamy's All India NR Congress, is set to win 16–20 seats, while the INDIA bloc, led by Indian National Congress, is likely to win 6–8 seats.

Direct Contest

The election is primarily a bipolar fight between, NDA alliance led by N Rangaswamy's All India NR Congress, along with Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and smaller allies.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is led by Indian National Congress in alliance with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Adding a new dimension is actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, contesting all seats and emerging as a potential third force.

Earlier Verdict

In the last Assembly election held in 2021, the NDA won 16 seats (majority mark: 16). The Congress-led alliance secured 14 seats. The result marked a shift in power from Congress to the NDA.

Pre-Poll Projections

Most pre-poll surveys and political observers had suggested a tight race with a slight NDA advantage.

A multi-cornered contest, especially with TVK's entry, could influence close-seat unexpectedly.

With a narrow vote share gap and several swing constituencies in play, the Puducherry verdict is likely to hinge on local dynamics rather than a uniform statewide wave.

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