Instagram IPO Investment Scam: Man In Maharashtra Loses Rs 12,00,000 After Clicking On Notification Link

A computer operator from Sindi in Maharashtra's Wardha district has lost more than Rs 12 lakh in an online investment scam after clicking on a link sent through an Instagram notification.

According to NDTV, the victim was drawn into WhatsApp groups that claimed to offer tips on IPOs and stock market investments after he clicked on the notification.

Cyber police told the outlet that the fraudsters subsequently convinced him to download a trading application through which he was persuaded to invest a total of Rs 12,33,327 across various shares and initial public offerings.

The scam unravelled reportedly when the victim attempted to withdraw his funds.

At that point, the fraudsters allegedly demanded a further payment of around Rs 3 lakh, describing it as a mandatory processing charge before the withdrawal could be released. It was only then that the victim realised he had been duped.

The Wardha Cyber Police have since registered a case based on the victim's complaint and opened an investigation into the fraud.

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The case adds to a growing list of investment scams in Maharashtra that begin with unsolicited social media notifications or messages promising quick returns through stock trading or IPO allotments, typically funnelling victims into WhatsApp or Telegram groups before directing them to download fake trading platforms.

Losses are often only discovered once victims are asked to pay additional charges to release their own funds, a pattern investigators say is designed to extract further money even after the initial deposit has been secured.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned users against clicking on unsolicited investment links or notifications received through social media platforms, and against joining unfamiliar groups offering guaranteed trading tips, urging people to verify any trading app or investment platform through official regulatory channels before transferring funds.

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