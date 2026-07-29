Iran Launches 'Surprise' Ballistic Missile Attack On US Bases After Days Of Unofficial Ceasefire

Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles at United States forces in the Middle East on Tuesday evening, breaking an unofficial pause in hostilities that had only held for days, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM said the missiles were launched by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces from Iranian territory at 5.45 p.m. ET.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on US forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X. "All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it added, noting that American forces "remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."

CENTCOM did not name the targeted facility. However, Axios and the Jerusalem Post, citing US officials, reported that the missiles were aimed at an American base in Jordan, with the latter outlet quoting an official who called it "a major attack" involving at least four missiles.

Open-source trackers circulated footage appearing to show Patriot air-defence systems engaging the incoming threats near Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

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The strike marks the first publicly disclosed Iranian attack on US forces since US President Donald Trump reportedly ordered a halt to American strikes on Iran last Friday to allow room for diplomacy.

Trump had told the outlet on Monday that Washington remained in "very deep talks" with Tehran, while warning he would return to "very strong military action" should negotiations collapse. "Not much time," he said, when asked how long he would allow talks to continue. "Either it goes fast or not at all."

The missile launch came hours after Trump held a closed-door meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, talks the White House described as "positive and productive," though few details were disclosed.

Meanwhile, shortly before CENTCOM's statement, Iranian negotiator Seyed Mohammad Marandi posted on X that Tehran was "fully prepared for all-out war," underscoring the fragility of the pause in hostilities before Tuesday's strike.

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