Can Rs 15,000 Monthly SIP Build Rs 5 Crore? Understanding The Power Of Long-Term Compounding

Building a Rs 5 crore investment corpus is a key financial milestone for many investors planning for retirement, financial independence, or long-term wealth creation. One of the most effective ways to work towards this goal is through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), which enables investors to contribute a fixed amount to mutual funds at regular intervals while benefiting from the power of compounding.

Based on calculations using the SIP Calculator, investing Rs 15,000 per month for 30 years at an assumed annual return of 12% can help accumulate a corpus of approximately Rs 5 crore. Read below how this works and what investors should know before planning their SIP.

What Is A Systematic Investment Plan?

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a method of investing a fixed sum regularly in mutual fund schemes. Instead of trying to time the market, SIPs allow investors to invest across different market cycles, helping average out the purchase cost over time. Investors can choose investment frequencies such as daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually, with monthly SIPs being the most common.

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How Compounding Helps Build Wealth

Compounding allows not only your invested capital but also the returns earned on it to generate further returns over time. The longer an investor remains invested, the greater the potential impact of compounding on wealth creation.

Some of the key benefits of compounding include:

Faster potential growth of investments over time.

Significant wealth creation through long-term investing.

Reduced impact of short-term market volatility through regular investing.

Encourages financial discipline and long-term investment planning.

How To Accumulate Rs 5 Crore?

Assuming a 30-year investment horizon and an average annual return of 12%, the estimated growth is as follows:

SIP investment: Rs 15,000 per month

Assumed average annual return: 12% per annum

Investment period: 30 Years

Total amount invested: Rs 54 lakh

Estimated wealth created through returns: Rs 4.75 crore

Total corpus: Rs 5.29 crore

In this illustration, an investor contributes Rs 54 lakh over three decades, while the remaining Rs 4.75 crore comes from the potential returns generated through compounding.

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