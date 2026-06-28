Rs 1 Crore Or Rs 5 Crore: How Much Retirement Corpus Do You Really Need?

Not too long ago, building a retirement fund of Rs 1 crore was considered the gold standard in personal finance. It symbolised wealth, stability and the promise of a financially secure life after work.

But the retirement equation has changed dramatically. Rising household expenses, healthcare inflation and longer post-retirement lifespans mean that what once seemed like a substantial nest egg may no longer stretch as far.

Understandably, many professionals are now wondering whether Rs 5 crore should be their new retirement goal. The answer lies in the maths. So let's break down what today's retirees really need.

The biggest mistake people make when planning for retirement is forgetting about inflation. Even at a moderate annual inflation rate of 6%, the cost of living doubles roughly every 12 years.

ALSO READ: Rs 5,000 SIP To Rs 1 Crore: How Long Will It Take?

Assuming a standard, realistic long-term inflation rate of 6%, let's see how much your monthly purchasing power shrinks. What costs Rs 50,000 today will feel drastically different in the future.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vU9-8jZCE055qvEocWSdJryN1qnlwyijsIJhduEde8w/edit?gid=0#gid=0

If your monthly household expense is Rs 50,000 today, you will actually need Rs 2.14 Lakh a month just to maintain the exact same lifestyle 25 years from now.

Consider the maths. If you retire with a corpus of Rs 1 crore and need to withdraw around Rs 2.14 lakh every month to meet your expenses, your savings could be depleted in just four to five years.

That reality underlines why Rs 1 crore is no longer the retirement cushion it was once considered to be, particularly for young and middle-aged professionals living in India's cities.

To find your unique retirement number, financial planners in India use the Rule of 30x or 33x. This means your retirement corpus needs to be roughly 30 to 33 times your annual expenses at the time of retirement to sustain a 30-year retired life safely.

Let's look at how your current lifestyle maps out to the final corpus you need at age 60, depending on your target monthly budget in today's value.

Current Monthly Expenses (Today's Value) Required corpus if retiring in 10 years (30x - 33x) Required corpus if retiring in 20 years (30x - 33x) Required corpus if retiring in 30 years (30x - 33x) Rs 50,000 Rs 3.22 - Rs 3.54 Crore Rs 5.77 - Rs 6.35 Crore Rs 10.34 - Rs 11.37 Crore Rs 1 Lakh Rs 6.44 - Rs 7.08 Crore Rs 11.54 - Rs 12.70 Crore Rs 20.68 - Rs 22.74 Crore Rs 2 Lakh Rs 12.88 - Rs 14.16 Crore Rs 23.08 - Rs 25.40 Crore Rs 41.36 - Rs 45.48 Crore

This is why retirement planning must focus on future expenses rather than today's spending. The "right" number entirely depends on your location, age, and timeline.

The debate between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore has no single correct answer.

For some retirees, Rs 1 crore may comfortably support a modest lifestyle, particularly when combined with a pension or other income sources. For others, especially those living in large cities, retiring early or aiming for a more comfortable lifestyle, Rs 5 crore or more may be a more realistic target.

Instead of focusing solely on a headline number, calculate your expected future expenses, account for inflation, estimate healthcare costs, and review your investments regularly.

ALSO READ: Starting At 27? Here's The SIP Plan You Need To Build Rs 1-Crore Corpus

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.