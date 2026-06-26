Rs 5,000 SIP To Rs 1 Crore: How Long Will It Take?

Building substantial wealth does not always require hefty investments. The alternative approach is to ensure consistency and have patience. Historical trends have shown that even small, consistent investments over time have the potential to grow into a meaningful corpus.

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If one starts early, an amount as small as Rs 5,000 can result in a corpus of Rs 1 crore. The time needed for such an investment journey can vary depending on the asset. However, what matters more here is how the power of compounding can help accelerate this journey without hurting the investors' pockets.

When thinking long-term, choosing assets with high-risk can help to reach the goal faster, while spreading volatility over the years. For instance, mutual funds - Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) or gold investments are ideal for the long term. Though their returns are not guaranteed, these assets are known to have historically rewarded investors with high returns.

On the other hand, options such as fixed deposits or public provident fund (PPF) also exist, but their modest returns may take significantly longer to reach the same goal. Eventually, deciding on the right asset depends on an investors' risk appetite and investment goals.

Rs 1 crore goal via SIP:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 25.5 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 15,30,000

Estimated returns: Rs 85,72,957

Total value: Rs 1,01,02,957

Rs 1 crore goal via gold:

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 29 years

Expected rate of return: 10%

Invested amount: Rs 17,40,000

Estimated returns: Rs 85,19,021

Total value: Rs 1,02,59,021

Rs 1 crore via PPF:

Yearly investment: Rs 60,000

Return: 7.1%

Time needed: 37 years

Investment: Rs 22.2 lakh

Interest: Rs 83.27 lakh

Maturity: Rs 1.05 crore

As seen in all three cases, different assets can take different time periods to reach the Rs 1 crore target depending on their returns. When returns are lower, not only it takes more time, but also higher investment value as the power of compounding is less effective.

Also Read: Start With Rs 10,000 A Month: Can You Still Build Rs 5 Crore By Retirement?

To accelerate this process, investors can also choose to use the ‘step-up' SIP technique. This includes increasing their investment contribution yearly to align it with their income growth.

Investors with lower risk-appetite may also choose to use a mix of these assets to reach their goal. In any case, it is best to consult with a financial expert before making long-term investment decisions.

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