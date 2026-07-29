L&T Shares Rally Over 3% As Q1 Profit Jumps 14% To Rs 4,123 Crore

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) rose over 3% on Wednesday with stock trading at Rs 3961.90 apiece after the company announced its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday. The stock opened 1.65% trading at Rs

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 rose 14% year-on-year, exceeding analysts' expectations, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The infrastructure major posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 4,123 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 3,617 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 3.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,117 crore, missing the estimate of Rs 6,535 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 9% from 9.9% a year ago, below the estimated 9.7%.

When asked if the company has made headway into nuclear energy partnerships, the company's President & Director- Finance R Shankar Raman said during the media briefing that "there are a lot of discussions that are happening in terms of both the conventional nuclear power as well as the modular nuclear power". "We do hope that at some point in time during the course of the year, we should be able to have a little more definitive roadmap for that," PTI reported.

The company secured orders worth Rs 108,014 crore. During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as residential and commercial buildings, transportation infrastructure, ferrous metals, offshore wind and the heavy engineering businesses.

International orders stood at Rs 60,702 crore, contributing 56% to the total order inflow. The Group's consolidated order book as on June 30, 2026, was at Rs 7,78,954 crore.

ALSO READ: L&T Shrugs Off Geopolitical Heat: CLSA, Jefferies, Citi See Multi-Year Upside From $78B Order Book

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Share Price Today

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 3.55% to Rs 3,968.20 apiece on Wednesday at 9:23 a.m. This compares to a 0.85% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 12.90% in the last 12 months and fallen 3.34% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.99 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.89.

Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, five maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 4505.44 implies an upside of 13.9%

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Signs MoU Worth Rs 18,600 Crore With Larsen & Toubro For Three Projects

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