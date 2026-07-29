Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today: Storage Marginally Declines; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thane, Palghar Till July 31

Water storage in Mumbai's seven reservoirs slipped marginally to 88.17% on Wednesday after rainfall eased, though three lakes remain full and the city's water supply remains comfortable.

Despite the slight decline, reservoir levels remain broadly in line with levels recorded around the same time in recent monsoon seasons. The current stock is sufficient for Mumbai's drinking water needs while the monsoon continues.

Three reservoirs, Tulsi, Vihar and Modak Sagar, remain at full capacity despite the slight decline in overall storage.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

The water level in Mumbai lakes today stood at 88.17% of total capacity, with the city's seven reservoirs holding 12,76,079 million litres of water, according to BMC data. A day earlier, storage stood at 12,85,449 million litres against the system's total capacity of 14.47 lakh ML.

The reservoir system: Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi, supplies drinking water to Mumbai and depends on the southwest monsoon for replenishment.

As per the BMC data, Upper Vaitarna live storage capacity stands at 78.83%, Tansa is at 98.49%, Middle Vaitarna at 87.76% and Bhatsa lake at 86.43%. The decline followed over 24 hours as the lakes received light to negligible rainfall during this period.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Was Long Seen As India's Finance Minister; Now Things Have Changed: Jayant Sinha

Mumbai Weather Forecast:

The latest data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 9 a.m. showed that Mumbai's Colaba and Santacruz weather stations received less than 5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In its latest bulletin, the weather agency predicted that light to moderate rainfall may continue in Mumbai till Aug. 2. However, Palghar and Thane, the two other locations where these lakes are spread, are likely to see heavy rain till July 31.

Both districts may witness “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places,” on July 29-30, the IMD said, issuing a yellow alert. On July 31, heavy rain at isolated places in these districts is likely.

Nashik district, home to the Upper Vaitarna Lake, will also witness similar conditions till July 31, experiencing heavy rainfall. This has prompted the IMD to issue a yellow alert.

The forecast of more rain over the reservoir catchment areas in Thane, Palghar and Nashik could help improve inflows in the coming days after Wednesday's marginal decline in storage.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.