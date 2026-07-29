100% EV Tax Waiver, 20% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers: Key Things Haryana Cabinet Approved

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved a host of measures, including a full registration tax waiver for electric vehicles, reservation for ex-Agniveers in state forces, and tax rebates on vehicles purchased in women's names. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Saini, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Full Exemption On EV Registration

The Cabinet approved a 100% exemption in motor vehicle tax at the time of registration for new, purely electric or battery-operated two-wheelers, three-wheelers (autos and e-rickshaws), and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh, purchased and registered within the state, DPR Haryana said.

Electric vehicles priced above Rs 30 lakh will get a 50% exemption on the same tax, the department added, describing the move as a step towards a "green revolution" in the state.

Tax Rebate On Vehicles Registered In Women's Names

To encourage women's economic empowerment, the Cabinet approved a 1% rebate on motor vehicle tax for non-commercial vehicles priced up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) when purchased and registered in a woman's name, according to DPR Haryana.

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20% Quota For Ex-Agniveers In State Forces

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to grant 20% horizontal reservation to Haryana-resident ex-Agniveers for posts in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fireman positions, and the Wildlife Guard, CMO Haryana said.

The decision extends reservation benefits to former short-service military recruits across four state departments.

The announcements were made across separate posts by DPR Haryana and CMO Haryana following Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

None of the posts specified an implementation date for the new provisions.

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