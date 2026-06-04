Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Signs MoU Worth Rs 18,600 Crore With Larsen & Toubro For Three Projects

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay signed a memorandum of understanding with infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro for three projects worth Rs 18,600 crore, in a move expected to generate employment for over 8,200 people, according to the Press Trust of India.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of the chief minister in Chennai, with senior officials from both the Tamil Nadu government and Larsen & Toubro present at the occasion.

Video of the signing, shared by PTI on Thursday, showed Vijay and L&T representatives exchanging signed documents at the chief minister's official table bearing the Tamil Nadu government seal.

The MoU marks a significant investment commitment for the southern state, with the three projects collectively representing one of the largest single-partner investment announcements under the current Tamil Nadu government. Details of the specific nature and locations of the three projects were not immediately available.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Launch Rs 18,000-Cr Projects In Surat, Dedicate Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway Sections

The development comes as Tamil Nadu has been actively courting large-scale industrial and infrastructure investment, positioning itself as a preferred destination for both domestic and foreign capital.

Larsen & Toubro, one of India's largest engineering and construction companies with a diversified presence across infrastructure, defence, energy and technology, has had a longstanding footprint in the state.

The projected employment figure of over 8,200 people is expected to provide a boost to the local workforce across the project sites.

Vijay, the actor-turned-politician, leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and came to power weeks ago.

Further details on the timeline, nature and geographic spread of the three projects are awaited.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, Heavy Rains Lash State, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Districts

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.