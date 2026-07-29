Varun Beverages Gets Lower Target Price After Q1, But Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish — Here's Why

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Varun Beverages Ltd. reported a healthy performance for the June quarter, led by-

a scale-up in the international market, driven by all geographies;

strengthening distribution network domestically and globally;

scale-up of the snacking business, backed by the operationalisation of the Morocco and Zimbabwe markets in H2 CY25; and

an expanding product portfolio (recently entered into a franchise agreement with Calpis in Jun'26)

Following the healthy results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 560, implying an upside potential of about 30% from current levels.

Going forward, Varun Beverages is expected to deliver healthy performance, driven by capacity expansion, a strong distribution reach, and continued expansion of its beverage portfolio. Additionally, the ramp-up of international operations, recovery in Zimbabwe, and expansion of the snacks business are expected to support revenue growth and margins.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Varun Beverages Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Ambuja Cements' 'Value Over Volume' Strategy Keeps Nirmal Bang Bullish After Q1 Results — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.