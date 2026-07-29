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Suzlon Energy Shares May Rally 35%, Says Motilal Oswal Despite A Soft Q1 — Check Revised Target Price

Suzlon delivered 506MW, its highest-ever first quarter deliveries, with 10% to 20% of deliveries deferred on account of temporary supply chain and logistics disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Suzlon Energy Shares May Rally 35%, Says Motilal Oswal Despite A Soft Q1 — Check Revised Target Price
The pace of fresh order inflows, project deliveries, and installations across FY27/FY28, which will be critical for sustaining Suzlon'w current growth momentum, says Motilal Oswal.
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Suzlon Energy Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Following Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s softer-than-expected June quarter, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65, implying an upside potential of nearly 35% from current levels. 

The brokerage noted that Suzlon's Q1 FY27 performance was impacted by temporary supply chain and logistics disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

As a result, revenue came in at Rs 3,829 crore, missing estimates by around 2%, while Ebitda of Rs 595 crore was 13% below expectations. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 305 crore, falling short of estimates by 26%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Suzlon Q1 .pdf
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ALSO READ: L&T Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Retains Buy On Strong Orders — Check New Target Price

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