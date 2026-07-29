Suzlon Energy Shares May Rally 35%, Says Motilal Oswal Despite A Soft Q1 — Check Revised Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Following Suzlon Energy Ltd.'s softer-than-expected June quarter, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65, implying an upside potential of nearly 35% from current levels.

The brokerage noted that Suzlon's Q1 FY27 performance was impacted by temporary supply chain and logistics disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

As a result, revenue came in at Rs 3,829 crore, missing estimates by around 2%, while Ebitda of Rs 595 crore was 13% below expectations. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 305 crore, falling short of estimates by 26%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Suzlon Q1 .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: L&T Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Retains Buy On Strong Orders — Check New Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.