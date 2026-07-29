KPIT Tech Share Price Gains Over 4% In Trade Ahead Of Q1 Result

KPIT Technologies shares gained over 4% in early trade on Wednesday ahead of the company's June-quarter earnings announcemen today.

Investors will be tracking the company's quarterly performance, particularly revenue growth, profitability and margins, as the IT firm prepares to report its first-quarter results.

The stock was trading at Rs 626.8 apiece on NSE around 9.53 am today, gaining around 24 points since its previous close at Rs 602.45.

According to street estimates, KPIT Technologies is expected to post revenue of Rs 1,691.5 crore for the June quarter.

EBITDA is estimated at Rs 322.7 crore, while the Ebitda margin is seen at 19.5%. Net profit is projected to come in at Rs 163.8 crore.

Also Read: Q1 Results Today: Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Housing Finance Among 110+ Companies Reporting Earnings.

Down 46% in 2026

Even though the stock has gained around 4% in the early hours of Wednesday's session, which further increased its overall gains for the week to 13.25%, the stock has been down in the long-term.

Over a year, the stock has declined by over 48.4%, while in 2026 itself, it has lost over 45.9%.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 24.47 times, with a market cap of 17,362.9 crore as at the end of the previous trading session.

Street Awaits Q1 Numbers

The earnings will provide investors with a clearer picture of the company's operational performance during the quarter. Apart from the headline numbers, market participants will also be watching for management's commentary on business momentum and the outlook for the coming quarters.

Also Read: Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, KPIT Tech Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

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