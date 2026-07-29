Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, KPIT Tech Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Prestige Estates Projects, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hexaware Technologies, KPIT Technologies and Devyani International will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday, July 28. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is expected to report revenue at Rs 10,612.60 crore and profit at Rs 3,418.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 6,182 crore with margin at 58.70%. Asian Paints is expected to report revenue at Rs 10,183 crore and profit at Rs 1,240.3 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,839.3 crore with margin at 23.24%.

Eicher Motors is expected to report revenue at Rs 6,359.80 crore and profit at Rs 1,380.5 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,526.5 crore with margin at 23.90%. Waaree Energies is expected to report revenue at Rs 8,058.9 crore and profit at Rs 994.9 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,552.7 crore with margin at 18.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Company Revenue Ebitda/Ebit Margin Profit Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Rs 10,612.60 crore Rs 6,182 crore 58.70% Rs 3,418.6 crore Asian Paints Rs 10,183 crore Rs 1,839.3 crore 23.24% Rs 1,240.3 crore Eicher Motors Rs 6,359.80 crore Rs 1,526.5 crore 23.90% Rs 1,380.5 crore Waaree Energies Rs 8,058.9 crore Rs 1,552.7 crore 18.56% Rs 994.9 crore Dabur India Rs 3,737.8 crore Rs 735.5 crore 19.53% Rs 568.2 crore Bajaj Housing Finance Rs 1,130.7 crore Rs 974.3 crore - Rs 683.5 crore Prestige Estates Projects Rs 3,870.4 crore Rs 1,156 crore 28.82% Rs 288.4 crore Colgate Palmolive (India) Rs 1,565.3 crore Rs 480.7 crore 33.80% Rs 343.6 crore Hexaware Technologies Rs 3,835 crore Rs 487.1 crore (EBIT) - - Syrma SGS Technology Rs 1,355.5 crore Rs 133.4 crore 9.80% Rs 76.6 crore Chalet Hotels Rs 507.5 crore Rs 219.4 crore - Rs 94.9 crore KPIT Technologies Rs 1,691.5 crore Rs 322.7 crore 19.50% Rs 163.8 crore Devyani International Rs 1,574.5 crore Rs 244.8 crore 15.50% Rs 11.6 crore

KPIT Technologies is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,691.5 crore and profit at Rs 163.8 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 322.7 crore with margin at 19.50%. Hexaware Technologies is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,835 crore and EBIT at Rs 487.1 crore.

Chalet Hotels is expected to report revenue at Rs 507.5 crore and profit at Rs 94.9 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 219.4 crore. Devyani International is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,574.5 crore and profit at Rs 11.6 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 244.8 crore with margin at 15.50%.

Earnings Today

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, Prestige Estates Projects, Bajaj Housing Finance, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hexaware Technologies, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Honeywell Automation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Piramal Pharma, Syrma SGS Technology, ACME Solar Holdings, Craftsman Automation, Force Motors, Thangamayil Jewellery, Redington, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Eris Lifesciences, Chalet Hotels, MTAR Technologies, KPIT Technologies, Syngene International, TBO Tek, Aequs, Maharashtra Scooters, CarTrade Tech, Devyani International, Vedanta Power, Vinati Organics, Vedanta Oil and Gas, V-Guard Industries, PCBL Chemical, Zensar Technologies, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Karnataka Bank, BlackBuck, Sharda Cropchem, JK Lakshmi Cement, Gokul Agro Resources, OnEMI Technology Solutions, Timex Group India, MAS Financial Services, MOIL, Laxmi Organic Industries, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Hawkins Cooker, Quess Corp, Refex Industries, Indostar Capital Finance, eMudhra, HeidelbergCement India, ADF Foods Industries, Shanthi Gears, Apcotex Industries, Steelcast, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, TeamLease Services, BGR Energy Systems, Accelya Solutions India, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, iValue Infosolutions, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Meghmani Organics, Dhanlaxmi Bank, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Macpower CNC Machines, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Kamdhenu, Sathlokhar Synergies E&C Global, Mangal Electrical Industries, Vakrangee, Chemfab Alkalis, Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals, BMW Ventures, Asahi Songwon Colors, Suditi Industries, Akme Fintrade India, Akiko Global Services, Omega Interactive Technologies, Sugs Lloyd, Trident Lifeline, Nath Bio-Genes, Zee Learn, Sampann Utpadan India, Trustedge Capital, OBCL, Odyssey Technologies, Skyline Millars, Continental Securities, G. G. Dandekar Properties, Chandra Prabhu International, Rishi Techtex, Vivanta Industries Limited and Mystic Electronics.

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