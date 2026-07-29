Standard Chartered Unveils Fresh $1 Billion Buyback As Profit Beats

The London-based lender posted a pretax profit of $2.33 billion for the three months through June, exceeding a Bloomberg-compiled estimate of $2.08 billion. The better-than-expected performance was largely the result of the strength of its wealth and global banking businesses.

"We delivered a record first-half performance in 2026, with double-digit growth in Wealth Solutions and Global Banking," Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said.

Shares of Standard Chartered and other financial institutions with exposure to Hong Kong and mainland China have been hit in recent months after Chinese authorities moved to crack down on its citizens moving wealth offshore. The clampdown raised fears in particular about the growth of wealth management businesses, with Bloomberg Intelligence analysts estimating that banks could face a 30% drop in new money flows in a worst-case scenario.

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The stock has subsequently recovered, reaching fresh all-time highs in recent weeks, and is currently up about 15% this year in London trading. The bank completed its latest share buyback program in late June, having repurchased stock worth $1.5 billion.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. conference last month, Chief Financial Officer Manus Costello said the bank was seeing "good levels of client activity" within its wealth unit.

Recently, Standard Chartered was embroiled in controversy after Winters was forced to apologize following his comments that the bank planned to replace some "lower-value human capital" with artificial intelligence. The remarks prompted a wave of anger and led Winters to issue several statements clarifying his position and apologizing to staff.

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