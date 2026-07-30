Riyadh International Airport Temporarily Closed After Reports Of Explosions Over Saudi Capital

Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh temporarily suspended operations on Wednesday night following reports of multiple explosions in the vicinity of the capital, although authorities have not officially linked the airport's operational restrictions to the incidents.

According to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by aviation authorities, operations at the airport were suspended from 9.00 p.m. UTC on 29 July until 3.00 a.m. UTC on 30 July. The notice specifically announced the temporary closure of runway 15L/33R at King Khalid International Airport (OERK) during the same period, as reported by Iran International.

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However, no official reason was provided for the runway closure or the broader operational suspension.

Several videos circulating on social media appear to show a massive grey cloud of smoke rising into the sky, reportedly following the explosions.

The temporary restrictions came amid unconfirmed reports of several explosions near Riyadh. Saudi authorities have not issued any statement confirming the nature of the reported incidents or whether they were the reason behind the airport's closure.

Airlines and passengers have been advised to monitor flight schedules closely, as the temporary suspension could result in delays, cancellations, or changes to departure and arrival times. Travellers are encouraged to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

Officials have yet to release further information regarding the reported explosions or the circumstances that prompted the temporary suspension of airport operations. Aviation authorities are expected to provide additional updates as more details become available, according to Cedar News.

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King Khalid International Airport is one of Saudi Arabia's busiest aviation hubs, serving domestic and international routes. The temporary suspension of operations and runway closure disrupted air traffic across the region, affecting flight schedules and passenger movement. Several incoming flights were forced into holding patterns before landing, while airlines warned of possible delays and schedule changes as authorities worked to restore normal airport operations.

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