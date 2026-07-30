Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 30

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,42,790 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,18,160 per kg around 6.15 am on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,42,790 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,891 per 10gm. During the past one month, gold price was down; however, in the past one year, the yellow metal surged over 44.6%.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

Also Read: Gold Advances After Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates On Hold

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,42,530 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,42,280 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,42,940 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,42,340 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,42,640 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,42,760 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,653, Delhi price stood at Rs 1,30,423, Chennai at Rs 1,31,028, Kolkata at Rs 1,30,478, Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,753, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,30,863 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, silver 999 fine stood at Rs 2,18,160 per kg on Thursday, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,01,798 per kg. This precious metal was down close to 5% over a month; however, it gained almost 93% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,17,760 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,17,390 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,18,390 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,17,470 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,17,930 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,18,110 per kg

Also Read: Fed Pause Lifts Metals: Gold Crosses $4,100, Silver Jumps Over 3% As September Hike Bets Ease

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